Overtaxing informal sector portends ill for economy

Victor Bwire

Kenyans are no doubt overtaxed, with small businesses bearing the brunt. There is an urgent need to re-look and harmonise taxes charged by the National and County governments, otherwise many small-scale traders will be pushed out of business.

Our taxation system is so complicated that concepts such as one-stop shop or single-window business registration and ease of doing business remain strange to ordinary Kenyans.

Most, if not all, counties have in addition to the national taxation regime, introduced levies, for example, on burial sites, chicken movement, grazing, fishing and advertising, which has made the cost of doing business skyrocket, compounded by cases of double taxation.

A taxation system proposed in the mining, petroleum and other extractive industries has seen some counties agitate for introduction taxes on water resources sourced from their jurisdiction

While taxation is a legitimate mandate of the national and county governments, there is need for caution not to overtax an already burdened population. Counties must also ensure revenue collected goes into productive work and services.

In many cases, traders pay levies, but do get the value for their money. What’s with poor service delivery in area such garbage collection, security, etc?

Governments raise money through taxes to finance service delivery but sadly, taxpayers cash end up in pockets of a few.

It does not help that government has recently been faced with revenue shortfalls as recurrent expenditure competes with spending on development.

The informal sector has often been regarded as hard to tax, yet players in the sector pay various levies and fees, especially at the devolved units. The sectors players are crucial in the economic chain and must not be held back by excessive taxation.

Another key issue under taxation is the gender tax burden challenge associated with the differential impacts of tax on both men and women. Within an informal setting, there have been concerns the world over that tax policies tend to be biased against women, with the poor ones the worst hit.

A recent Oxfam study found out that in Nairobi county, there is a major disconnect between the informal small-scale traders and the county leadership. The traders do not know their full tax obligations to the county and in cases where they are aware, the services provided are substandard.

This is supported by lack of mandatory services such as market cleaning, water, security and lighting services, which are mandatory under the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

There is also lack of information on rules and regulations—by-laws—that govern trading in the city, particularly for the small-scale traders. This has seen them fall prey to extortion by rogue county askaris.

To ensure this sector, a key cog of the economy, works as should, traders interests must be protected and sector incentivised. – Writer is programmes manager and deputy CEO , Media Council of Kenya