Safeguard public interest cases from proxy wars

Sheila Mugo

An outstanding feature of post-2010 constitutional order in Kenya is that practically anyone can approach a court of law and claim their rights or those of the public as having been violated or threatened and thus obtain redress.

And the courts have increasingly, and rightly so, adopted a broad or liberal approach to the question of locus standi. The result has been the rapid growth of public interest litigation and activism.

Locus standi is a Latin term used to refer to a person’s right or capacity to bring an action or institute proceedings in court. A person with locus standi is also said to have ‘standing to sue’. Locus standi as a legal principle is, therefore, a fundamental aspect of rule of law and access to justice.

The evolution of locus standi in Kenya may be traced back to as early as 1912 in the case of Ol le Njogo and seven others versus Attorney General and 20 others. The case involved a claim for Maasai ancestral land expropriated by colonial settlers. The court dismissed the case on the grounds that both the Paramount Chief and the Maasai people lacked locus standi to institute the proceedings.

In the famous 1989 decision in the case of Mathai versus Kenya Times Media Trust Ltd, the court ruled that only the Attorney General could institute proceedings in court involving a matter of public interest. Renowned conservationist Prof Wangari Mathai had sought to stop the construction of a 60-storey building in Nairobi’s Uhuru Park.

A decade later in a case of Khelef Khalifa El-Busaidy vs Commissioner of Lands and two others, the High Court reaffirmed this restrictive judicial approach, ruling that matters of public interest could only be litigated by the AG.

It is also important to note that the post-independence Constitution (repealed in 2010) bolstered this conservative approach in providing that only an aggrieved party or one whose interests were directly affected could institute proceedings in court.

But in the 2001 case of Albert Ruturi and two others versus then Finance minister and two others, the courts made an emphatic departure from the strict approach to locus standi by adopting a liberal stance thus ushering in a new era in Kenyan legal jurisprudence on public interest law.

“We state with a firm conviction, that as a part of reasonable, fair and just procedure to uphold the Constitutional guarantees, the right of access to justice entails a liberal approach to the question of locus standi,” ruled Justices Tom Mbaluto and Richard Kuloba in a landmark verdict.

The liberal approach gained traction in subsequent judicial decisions such as the 2010 case of Priscilla Nyokabi Kanyua versus Attorney General where the court stated that “a broad approach to locus standi is required to fulfil the Constitutional Court’s mandate to uphold the Constitution.”

The final nail in the coffin of the restrictive or strict approach to locus standi in Kenya came with the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010.

However, so liberal has been the approach to locus standi since the 2010 Constitution came into effect, that there is need for courts to tread cautiously lest the intended benefits are watered down through unnecessary litigation contrived to serve ulterior private and political motives.

Although the drafters of the Constitution may have intended that the unfettered right to approach the courts for justice is used in the public good and in defending the Constitution, a new trend has emerged where individuals claiming to be suing in public interest have even halted major government processes at the stroke of a pen.

The liberal approach to locus standi, it must be agreed, was a noble development in our law, but it should be safeguarded from abuse. It is also important to forestall judicial populism where courts entertain cases which, even if they elicit public debate are not necessarily in public interest.

Indeed, public interest litigation as has evolved in other jurisdictions such as the US and India, has been viewed as an instrument of social change by safeguarding the right to sue in public interest against busybodies acting with ulterior motives.

Kenyan jurisprudence on locus standi has certainly made remarkable strides in opening the gates of justice to every citizen who wishes to advance or defend the public interest.

This sacrosanct right should not be sacrificed at the altar of expediency by allowing courts to be abused as arenas to wage proxy wars masked as public interest issues or causes. It must be protected from adulteration by ill-motivated causes. The writer is an advocate of the High Court —[email protected]