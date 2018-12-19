Let sobriety prevail in housing project

Like many big projects, the planned upgrade of civil servants housing estates in Nairobi and other towns, was bound to be controversial.

Issues of ownership, people who are directly affected by demolition of old buildings to pave way for modern ones and eventual beneficiaries of the new houses, were expected to crop up.

In Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, for instance, 300 civil servants went to court seeking the suspension of the project, citing imminent displacement from houses that they have called home for years. But last month, the High Court dismissed the case, opening the way for the progress of the 7,000-housing unit projects.

Like the Shauri Moyo tenants, thousands of other beneficiaries of the old housing estates —the majority who are civil servants and their families — are not only worried about their fate when the dreaded bulldozers come calling, they are afraid they will be locked out of the new housing projects when they are complete and ready for occupation.

These largely genuine concerns must not, however, be allowed to stand in the way of the projects, expected to reduce the housing crisis in Nairobi and other big towns.The projects are also part of the 500,000-housing units plan aimed at increasing the number of Kenyans who own homes in the affordable housing plan of the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Success of the projects can only be realised if sobriety, fairness and the spirit of negotiation are allowed to prevail. Mindless politics, particularly the populist kind that seeks to capitalise on the blight of tenants of the old housing estates, must not be given a chance to interfere with the project. For one, current tenants or owners of houses in the estates must be given sufficient time and even logistical support — where possible — to relocate to new homes.

Secondly, they should be assured that they will be given a priority in the upgraded houses, considering that to some families, these are the only homes that they have known for generations. Issues of affordability of the new homes must be addressed to avoid a situation where the cost of the houses will be beyond the reach of most of the current occupants, thereby locking them out.

It is also crucial that the distribution of the new units be as fair as possible, devoid of the favoritism and corruption that characterise many public projects. A system that will ensure only deserving people benefit from the projects must be put in place.