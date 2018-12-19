How EAC bloc can leverage its market

This year, news outlets have been awash with stories of a dysfunctional East African Community (EAC) bloc. While many regional economic blocs are continuously making efforts to remove barriers within their relative geographical areas, the EAC partner states seem to be heading in the opposite direction.

This has hindered the movement of people and goods, an essential element for economic prosperity in any country.

The World Bank Group has stated that countries, which open themselves up to international trade, tend to grow faster, are innovative, improve productivity and provide higher income and much more opportunities for their people.

EAC has in place an industrialisation strategy that aims to expand trade, by increasing trade among the partner states for manufactured products to at least 25 per cent and increasing exports of manufactured goods to countries outside the EAC to at least 60 per cent by 2032. Whilst the strategy seeks to expand trade, it is unfortunate that our regional exports, which are mainly raw are decreasing.

It is, therefore, critical that the partner states work in sync to address the myriad Non-Trade Barriers (NTBs) that continue to impede trade.

The Kenya government has played a critical role in addressing NTBs through its engagements with the EAC partner states. As a result, their engagements have seen printed labels, motor vehicles, Kenya leaf spring, lubricants and energy drinks accorded preferential treatment in Tanzania, confectionary and sugar- based products and paper sacks in Uganda, natural juice, steel and steel products in Rwanda and Burundi respectively. In spite of these efforts, some of our products still face challenges in accessing the regional market.

For any industry, predictability in policy and regulatory environment plays a central role in driving competitiveness. Such trade disruptions result in losses, reduced export volume and ultimately, lowers foreign exchange earning. On the other hand, this can result in unfair practices such as smuggling, which puts the lives of people at risk.

Additionally, companies end up underutilising their operational capacity resulting in poor economies of scale and deterioration of unemployment rate. Investing in Intra-EAC trade will not only decrease the importation of raw materials and finished goods, but it will also drive innovation.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers has been working closely with the government to identify and address NTBs within the EAC. This, however, will only be achieved if the EAC reinforces its market access strategy, prioritises the removal of non-trade barriers and improves communication and awareness for sustained trade and economic development.

The EAC has developed legal frameworks to address NTBs, which include the East African Community (EAC) Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers Act, 2017 and Draft Regulation on the same.

However, the review of the Act and development of regulations is underway to strengthen the structures that address NTBs and enforcement mechanisms in the EAC. It is also critical that EAC Partner States sustain resolutions arrived on reported NTBs and enforce the decisions of the EAC secretariat. The writer is CEO, Kenya Association of Manufacturers [email protected] —[email protected]