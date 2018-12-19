Train-ride down to Taita

We are on the final lap of these school holidays and my, what haven’t we done with our children! We have sent them out for sleepovers and later with their cousins to visit (and somewhat stay) with their auntie for a while.

And that’s not all; they have gone hiking, participated in week long Christmas Carol service and attended every child’s birthday celebrated in our court. The only thing left is our tour on the Standard Gauge Railway.

First- time experience

So, 6am found us stepping into the couch of the SGR. My children were beyond themselves with excitement, especially because this would be their very first tour on a train. Yes, these girls have only gotten as close as watching the regular train scoot off on their way to school.

Boarding one was beyond any explanation, an absolute thrill and, well, a definite scare for my second daughter (everything she sees somehow has a hyena or lion hiding inside or behind it)

So, off we went and the girls excitedly hummed to the tune of the train wheels. Even little Ella couldn’t help, but join in, clapping and singing along in her jargon. Hubby and I exchanged content looks, assured that choosing to take the train was perhaps the best decision we’d made for the trip.

This option was not only faster than driving, but it was also safer and less tiring. What’s more, the adventure of having to ride through the Tsavo National Park could not have come at a better time!

Exciting plans for Christmas

What lay ahead was two weeks of family bonding, tonnes of hill climbing and, drinking fresh milk from Lucy, our cow. Wait! Oh dear, how could I forget sleeping with heavy jackets on! See, the joy of living on a hill is having to endure the angry winds by night, sinking clouds and sudden rain episodes.

The most interesting thing about it all is that we’ll for the first time celebrate Christmas on the hills and Little Ella will get baptised here. I cannot wait to see this one unfold. Looking out the window, I notice the train slowing down. It’s all about to begin now.