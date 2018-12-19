As a single dad, my family comes through for me

Ananda Anjeyo became a father when he was just 18. A year later, he finally got to hold his child for the first time. Eleven years later, father and daughter duo have worked out the dynamics of their small family unit. The single father fills us in on what their lives have been like and how the two spend their Christmas

Ananda Anjeyo got to hold his daughter, Melanie Atero for the first time a year after she was born. Melanie’s mum and Anjeyo were just friends and hadn’t talked about being in a relationship.

Then things happened, and a child was born. The clan drama of the two getting married (he was only 18 then) ensued as they agreed on the custody of Melanie. In the end, they agreed to have her stay with his family as they figured things out.

His first Christmas as a dad was different. “It was strange because first, I didn’t perceive how the extended family would take this new situation. There was pressure because as a firstborn and first grandson, I had broken a lot of expectations.

During the family gatherings, I went about normal stuff such as playing games here and there. We would play monopoly with my cousins and my daughter would stick close,” he describes.

Melanie’s first four Christmas holidays were spent without her father around. “I worked at a place where I would be on duty during Christmas. It meant that for four years I missed Christmas with my family. But they were there for me and helped with my daughter,” he says.

Through the years, the duo has come up with their own Christmas traditions. “I buy her new clothes,” he laughs, adding. “But when we get time to be together during Christmas like last year, I tell her stories, especially those that revolves around Christmas.”

Now Melanie is grown to the point that Christmas is more like a chance to hang out with the many children who are in the family. Her father says she is an excellent babysitter.

“And better still knows how to make breakfast like my dad and I. My family has been instrumental a great deal. I owe my parents everything. My sisters have also been supportive. They have helped me raise Melanie and go through the dynamics of work and parenting,” he says.

Bringing up a girl by himself has not been easy. “Once I remember Melanie used to be picked and dropped off home from school by a boda boda taxi. I once whiffed an alcohol scent on the rider. That was the last day he worked. It’s only by the grace of God. I owe it all to Him.

There was a time I was without a job for some time, which meant I couldn’t provide for her. Then there is stigma, both from friends and part of the family because I am a single father. Working away from home made me ask myself if I had made the right choice as a parent,” he sighs.

Daughter’s prayer

Just last year, he suffered a bout of depression. “To be honest, I thank God that I pulled through last year and some part of this year too. My daughter was in boarding school, and this gave me the chance to deal with whatever I was going through without affecting her.

She, however, lost a lot of weight coping with school and also somewhat subconsciously whatever I was going through. I remember us praying at the beginning of this year with her and her prayer was, ‘God bless Njeyo with a job.’ That prayer got to Him,” he laughs.

Melanie, who will be a Class Eight candidate next year, has over the years made her father proud. “We successfully eliminated 50 marks from her academic performance and she was the most improved in her end term exam.

Since she is a budding cook, sometime back, she made lunch for us. It was a simple spaghetti and eggs, but she made it so well. She has amazing leadership qualities and was once the School President,” he beams.

The two spend father-daughter moments watching animations. “We watch animations and sing all those songs. We would also work together in the kitchen when cleaning up or cooking. We pray together. Our relationship once made her the envy of her classmates.

Anjeyo and his family stopped using the cane when she was 10. “We now withdraw privileges and treats as a punitive measure. The only mistake that warrants a rod is lying. Teaching her to be truthful in whatever she is going through helps,” he concludes.