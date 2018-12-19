Tips to alter your home with paint this season.

The holiday season is upon us and this is easily identifiable by the many building transformation happening to suit the cheerful season. One can easily transform their space to achieve a better holiday ambience at the comfort of their home by doing a few tweaks and tricks, writes Basco Paints MD Kamlesh Shah

1. Apply fresh coat

To achieve brighter rooms and spaces, add one fresh colour coat of paint to the original one on the walls. It is a simple way to add on to your home a holiday aesthetic.

This not only shows a clean sleek background of the room, but also helps light reflect more, making the room seem brighter. The topcoat applied should be of good glossy quality in order to archive the fine finish.

2. Different colour on cabinets

Paint your cabinets a different colour to update it from the old one. Just by changing certain surfaces in your house it changes the accent in a quick way and tends to look newer and fresher.

Finding festive complementary colours to certain aspects of your home tends to change the interior and adds a nice holiday aesthetic and one that will serve you for a long time after the holiday.

3. Warm colours add synergy

As the holiday season brings a spirit of warmth, adding warm colours to the family room or guest rooms adds a holiday feel. As the temperatures in the tropics are warm and sunny, incorporating warm colours such as shades of orange, red, green and yellows is an indication of synergy with the holiday environment.

4. Choose right palettes and shapes

While prepping for the holiday one is sure to use a slew of festivity decorations as add-ons. One thing to keep in mind as you do this is to choose the right colour palettes and shapes of the decorations that go with your house colour. This should complement your interior room colours and maintain the harmony.

5. Deals are all over

Holiday season is a season of giving and most product companies tend to have offers and holiday deals. Many interior painting companies take consideration of the house transformation for the holiday and tend to give deals for this. Take this opportunity and get yourself good deals to compliment your house and infuse the holiday spirit.

6. Give it a flat finish

Flat finishes are best for large areas like ceilings and for concealing surface irregularities. If your walls have quite a few bumps, cracks, or other imperfections, they’re best hidden with flat, as this finish does not reflect any light.

Nowadays washable flats are available that still give that flat look, and yet will resist staining and actually stand up to washing off scuff marks and other blemishes.

7. Satin for hallways

Satin finishes, with a low luster or eggshell finish, are by far the most popular finish for walls, especially high traffic areas like foyers, hallways, living rooms, and bedrooms. You will have mixed results touching up these types of finishes. Darker colours usually require the entire wall or area to be painted.

8. Shinny finish on frames

Semi-gloss and high-gloss enamel finishes are best for highlighting details such as window frames, doors and trim. These finishes resist dirt collection and are easier to clean.

They also reflect back the most light. So, older homes with more drywall imperfections should avoid shinier finishes. Kitchens and bathrooms are good candidates for semi-gloss or gloss paint

9. For teens and tweens

Take a colour cue from holiday gift bags. Incorporating several colours into a space is often a stumbling block for many do-it-yourselfers. By simply perusing the gift bag aisle, you’ll find exciting and unusual combinations that are often easily transferable to your space. This tip works, especially well, when contemplating hues for teens and tweens.

10. Add a glossy trim work

Artwork is always improved with the addition of a beautiful frame and your wall space is no different. Update a room by adding colour and shine to trim work and doors.

Highlight these areas with semi-gloss or gloss paint in a complementary hue to the wall colour. Glossy finishes add sparkle and interest and assist in differentiating one space from another. They also provide the added benefit of durability and long-lasting wear, especially in busy family gathering spaces.