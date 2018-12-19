Thandiwe Yegoa renowned TV, radio presenter and blogger

Thandiwe Yego is a renowned TV, radio presenter and blogger, hosting Teapot With Thandiwe and Life & Style TV shows. She expresses her style to Alfayo Onyango

Tell us about your fashion journey?

It’s difficult to pinpoint its exact starting point, but I’ve always been keen on my style. When I was young, my parents got me this ‘Hello Kitty’ purse that made me feel like the ultimate girl.

Fast forward to 2015, I started to realise that I wanted to share my unique sense of style with the world, so I started a style blog. Trust me when I tell you that blogging isn’t an easy venture. At first, everything was gravy because I had a radio job, so I could afford the photo shoots and make-up costs.

However, after I resigned from my job, I found it increasingly difficult to keep up in terms of consistency and funding. Mad respect for all the Kenyan style bloggers that are running successful blogs because it’s hard!

That dream slipped into the shadows, but I still share my style on Instagram. I use my page as a sort of mini-stylebook.

What’s your most memorable fashion moment?

The finale of KTN’s I Can Sing Season One. I wore a gorgeous gown that kept tripping me over with its train, but I still slayed. That was my first time hosting a red carpet event and I brought out the big guns. It was definitely a night to remember.

If you had all the money in the world, what would you buy?

An island, so I could create a safe haven for the less fortunate. How could you not want to help people who have less than you, especially with all that money?

Who is your favourite designer?

Michael Kors any time.

Everyone should wear? Whatever makes you feel good and confident. Confidence is the best accessory that could make even a paper bag look good on you.

Everyone should own?

For the ladies, a little black dress is a must-have. Also an expensive pair of good shoes and denims is a long-term investment.

If you weren’t on TV, what would you be?

Nothing else! It’s hard to see myself as anything else. I feel like God engineered me for this specific purpose.

What are you currently wearing?

A lot of thrift store chic.

What’s your best fashion buy?

My gold Michael Kors handbag. I bought it in 2015 and it cost me a few months worth of rent, but it was worth it. To this day, it still looks brand new. Quality is everything!

Who is your style icon?

Bonang Matheba. I live on her Instagram, quite literally.

What’s your go-to accessory?

Earrings. I just can’t live without them.

You could live in…

Paris! The city of lights that most people think is the city of love. My goal since primary school was to move to France after my retirement and live on a cute cosy farm.

Your signature scent is?

La Vie est Belle by Lancôme.

What is your fashion obsession?

Sunglasses. I’m aiming to build a huge collection. I need tints, so I can look at all the snakes and posers. Ha-ha-ha.

What do you stock up on?

Comfy shoes. As much as I love killing it in heels, I make sure to always be comfortable. I’m in love with Ngomas because you can pair them with literally every look. From an LDB Paris to a pair of denims and T-shirt.