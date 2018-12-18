Glamour at Machakosfest Short Film Awards 2018 gala

Wakamba Forever, a witty comedy film set in 1895 when Chief Masaku met McMillan, an emissary of the Queen of England, was among a number of other film projects awarded during the Machakosfest Short Film Awards 2018 gala held at the Machakos People’s Park Amphitheater on Saturday evening.

Out of the 50 films registered for the awards, Wakamba Forever scooped the top prize and was listed among the top 20 films. It had been nominated in eight different categories. It stars, among other actors, Justin Mirichii, Caroline Mbula, Kiarii Kimani and Ndaka Mutisya. It also won the coveted Audience Choice award.

The colourful event hosted hundreds of guests from across Kenya’s film industry, among them Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who was the chief guest. He lauded the great strides made by Machakos county government, in giving creative talents a chance to realize their dreams.

“Machakos county, with its creative arts development framework dubbed Machawood, is the proof that Kenya’s film industry has a bright future. The great infrastructure for creative arts in Machakos county, encapsulated in the philosophy of Machawood, ties well with the vision of the KFCB’s Sinema Mashinani roll-out. That’s the reason KFCB supported this film bonanza and pledges to partner with Machawood to use it as a model for other counties,” he said.

Mutua added that Kenyan creatives were the reason Kenya continued to receive global recognition in the film sector, making the country a clearly hub of innovation.

He said: “Our filmmakers have proven to the world that Kenya has talent and capacity and that we pride in our stories and content that is in line with our culture, moral values and national aspirations. With digital migration, there are new frontiers for content distribution as well as opportunities for our artists to tell stories in our local languages.”

However, he reiterated the need to be cautious in the way stories are told in films, saying they “must be rooted in the dominant cultures and beliefs of a society.”