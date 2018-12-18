BE WARNED: MATIANG’I WARNS KILLERS IN KOLONGOLO

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has warned that anyone found culpable of having killed four people in Kolongolo area of Trans Nzoia county will be dealt with according to the law.

Matiang’i announced that the independent policing oversight authority is already on the ground to establish the facts and the report will be implemented to the letter.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinett yesterday defended his officers against the claims of killings in which they allegedly opened fire after being attacked by villagers in a bid to rescue a suspect.