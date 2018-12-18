English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
INTERIOR CS MATIANG’I CONFIRMS NO SHORTAGE OF MATERIAL
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has refuted claims that the government has run out of material to produce the new police uniform saying those were plans by a cartel to run propaganda in order to force the government to import the uniform.
According to Matiang’i, the government had already procured and paid for a sufficient number of uniforms for the officers. Matiang’i was speaking during a meeting with transport stakeholders to deliberate the streamlining of the bodaboda industry.