English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

INTERIOR CS MATIANG’I CONFIRMS NO SHORTAGE OF MATERIAL

K24 Tv December 18, 2018
2,592 Less than a minute

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has refuted claims that the government has run out of material to produce the new police uniform saying those were plans by a cartel to run propaganda in order to force the government to import the uniform.

According to Matiang’i, the government had already procured and paid for a sufficient number of uniforms for the officers. Matiang’i was speaking during a meeting with transport stakeholders to deliberate the streamlining of the bodaboda industry.

Show More

Related Articles

December 18, 2018
2,664

W.POKOT LEADERS: ADDRESS HISTORICAL INJUSTICES

December 18, 2018
2,615

NAKURU MYSTERIOUS GRAVE: 55year-old man buried under grave

December 18, 2018
2,620

CHOLERA AND ANTHRAX OUTBREAK IN EMBU

December 18, 2018
2,618

BE WARNED: MATIANG’I WARNS KILLERS IN KOLONGOLO