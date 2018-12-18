Wazito, Shabana cautious despite bright start

It may be too early to predict but after just three matches, Wazito FC and Shabana look like the teams to beat in the second tier National Super League (NSL).

The two have won all three opening matches of the season with Wazito yet to concede while Shabana have let in just one.

Heading into week three, FC Talanta and Kenya Police were the other teams with a 100 per cent record but that came to a halt as they suffered identical 2-0 losses to Kisumu All Stars and Thika United respectively.

Wazito meanwhile, went to the summit of the 20-team standings with nine points same as second-placed Shabana, who have an inferior goal difference.

Wazito saw off Migori Youth 2-0 as Shabana edged out Kangemi AllStars 2-1 on Friday with Ushuru beating Kibera Black Stars 2-0 on Saturday to move to third.

The good start has given Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa confidence that they can achieve their season’s target of gaining promotion to the SportPesa Premier League although he admits a lot still needs to be done.

“It’s a work in progress. I am very impressed with the team’s character and fighting spirit. NSL is very competitive, every game is tough but I’m happy we won,” said Selebwa.

The other team that impressed at the weekend was debutants Eldoret Youth. After going down 3-1 to FC Talanta in their season debut, they showed determination to record the highest winning margin of 5-1 over Nairobi City Stars, leaving their opponents winless.