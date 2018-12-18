Sercombe scoops two cups in impressive Sunday racing outing.

The Patsy Sercombe stable jockeyed by veteran Leslie Sercombe scooped two of the three cup titles at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday.

Sercombe was not only dominant but tactful in her approach in both meets as she took advantage of good track conditions to take control. Her stablemate Richard Kibet was also a good pusher from the rear as he finished second and third respectively in the two highlight events of the day.

The 1,600m Uhuru Cup which was clocked at 1:41:05 saw a frenetic run from the lights by the paraded bigwigs. However Pharaoh’s Advocate ridden by Leslie Sercombe was battle hardened and went in full throttle.

The first half of the run was characterised by position setting by other big running fillies like River King and Navy Seal as they sized each other towards the bend. All this while, Sercombe was careful with her filly’s pace; dropping to the wide lane in readiness to launch an attack. Her compatriot Kibet was steadily gaining ground from the inner lane atop Tenby in what turned out to be an interesting fight between team-mates.

Right behind, Daniel Tanui’s Bulawayo which is a mix breed was also eyeing an opportunity with the straight line in the clear.

However, the pace and power of Pharaoh’s Advocate was enough to destroy the pack by a commanding eight and a half length ahead of Tenby to earn her a seventh win in 22 starts.

In the other classy meet, Sercombe once again clinched the 2060m Eldoret Race Club Cup albeit by a mere one-and-a-half length.

The race that was timed at 2:14:01 saw another enthralling battle ensue between Sercombe’s Clothes Horse and James Muhindi atop River King.

The 1,400m H. V. Pirie Trophy on the other hand was a battle between the Joe Karari and Onesmus Mutua stables. The former clinched podium through Silverstone Air jockeyed by Daniel Tanui in the race timed at 1:28:04.