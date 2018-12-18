Youths in agribusiness urged to leverage on technology

Youth interested in agriculture have been advised to strive to produce high quality and standard goods able to compete with other businesses.

Maureen Munjua, Country Coordinator AgriProFocus, says youthful farmers should also try to market their products more efficiently and take advantage of training opportunities in the agribusiness field.

She was speaking at the National Youth in Agribusiness Forum (Paint-Y) held at a Nairobi hotel recently. The event themed, “Investing in the Youth as the Next Frontier in Agricultural Transformation” brought together over 300 stakeholders in the agrifood sector among them; development partners, researchers, academia, government, private sector actors and farmers.

Promoting Agribusiness, Investment, Networking and Trade for Youth (Paint-Y) is a platform that appreciates efforts by different stakeholders in supporting youth in agribusiness through initiatives that enable them access information, knowledge, resources, experiences and expertise. It is a neutral platform to facilitate linking, learning and collective influencing by stakeholders who support youths in agribusiness.

Food security

Munjua encouraged stakeholders to join efforts through the Paint-Y platform to share their successes and learn from each other’s experiences. “They should collectively mobilise resources, expertise, networks, experiences and knowledge to influence change in the youth ecosystem and shape the food systems,” she added.

Nynke Humalda, Food Security Expert at the Embassy of Netherlands, praised the existing relationship between Netherlands and Kenya on food security, saying knowledge exchange between the two countries is critical, as it will lead to agricultural transformation despite the challenges in the agribusiness sector.

“I advise all stakeholders to look at the opportunities, discuss practical solutions and ideas to better include youth in agriculture,” she said.

The Paint-Y forum also provided an opportunity for youth- led groups and organisations in the agrifood sector to showcase their work, business model and receive feedback from delegates present. It is expected that the Paint-Y initiative will spread to the all-47 counties in Kenya in a bid to also reach youths in agribusiness at grassroots level.

Topics on finance, skills and capacity development; access to resources, markets, information and knowledge; and leadership and policy influencing were discussed in-depth by stakeholders present.

On skills and capacity development session, delegates encouraged youths to leverage on technology by setting up an e-hub to share, access and receive information; set up incubation centres which offer one package services like mentorship, financial literacy, amongst others; peer to peer mentorship should also include farmer to farmer interaction to foster learning and building local ecosystem/network, youths should harness opportunities along the value chain, gauge the progress and impact of the models and diversification of spread risk to mitigate possible challenges.