Youth makes a fortune out of turkeys

There are seven dealers of the bird in the country, who jointly coordinate the market to maintain healthy competition

Nathaniel Muriithi was once a matatu owner and driver, a job he did for a couple of years. He used to ply various routes in Nairobi and its environs.

Unfortunately, the vehicle was not giving him enough income and at times it would eat into his savings. Miriithi, 33, opted to sell the vehicle and venture into agriculture hoping he could make better returns.

Unlike many people who try growing various crops, or keeping one livestock after another in a trial and error method, Muriithi had set his mind on keeping turkey birds. He assumed that this venture would be more rewarding compared to chicken rearing and his advantage was very few people rear turkeys.

To start with, he bought few chicks, which he raised and then sold to other farmers. As time went by, he kept increasing the number until he became a major supplier of turkeys in Maragua sub-county, targeting local hotels and farmers around.

Later, he was able to network with some farmers from the neighbouring countries in Tanzania and Uganda where he still gets the chicks from. On a weekly basis, he gets a batch of 100 chicks, which he sells to his clients.

The prices range from Sh2,500 to Sh3,000 per bird depending on their size. “Most of the clients prefer the young turkeys for fear of being given overgrown birds. I am able to make good profit after deducting other costs, which I have incurred,” he says.

He says raising turkeys from the time they are hatched until they are ready for sale consumes a lot of time. This is why he opted for a plan of buying three-month-old chicks, which he would bring home, vaccinate and feed them well for sale a few weeks later.

The birds consume less food compared to kienyenji chicken and even though the cost of chicken feed is high, he is able to manage feed them well. Turkeys are also susceptible to the common diseases, which affect other domesticated birds. The youthful farmer vaccinates and gives the imported chicks vitamins on arrival to avert infections.

Muriithi has two major selling points for his turkeys. One is located along the busy Thika town-Kenol- Sagana route at the famous Makutano Junction and the other along Kenol- Murang’a road near Maragua town. At each site, he has employed someone to help him in looking after the birds for sale.

The two locations are strategic and Muriithi is able to attract buyers from among travellers who are using the routes and who would like to keep turkeys as pets in their homes. “A lot of people stop by and enquire about the birds. Some even buy more than one bird to take to their rural homes,” he said.

However, residents of Murang’a county are yet to fully embrace rearing turkeys and eating them. This is due to its high costs, with some saying they would rather save extra money to buy goats.

Still, Muriithi says, the turkey is a luxury bird with a class of clients who go for it. “They are also very good in providing security around the home and most people like them for that purpose alone. If a stranger appears, they raise an alarm. They also kill snakes,” he added.

Besides selling the birds, the farmer sells turkey eggs, which earn him extra cash. A single piece goes for Sh200.

However, he is very selective on the people he sells the eggs to in a bid to protect the market. “I only sell the eggs to a turkey farmer who knows the value of the birds. Selling to any other person might work against us as they might hatch the eggs and sell the birds at lower than current market prices,” he confesses.

Muriithi says there are only seven major turkey dealers in the country who jointly coordinate the market to maintain healthy competition. The best know is located at Rironi on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway. He says he has a plan to expand his venture into a big farm where he can incorporate other birds and become a large-scale supplier of all types of chickens.

Muriithi says this is a venture he cannot regret to have explored as it has been giving him good returns, much more than what he used to get from the matatu business.