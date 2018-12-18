Joseph Njoroge, 25, popularly known as WB, is making huge strides as one of the best emerging videographers in the game. He talks to Manuel Ntoyai about his passion behind the lenses

Briefly, tell us who is WB?

WB is a young creative director who believes in what he does in the film industry. He is also the chief executive officer of Red Clarity Pictures.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and partly grew up in Eldoret, a place called Kamukunji. But life wasn’t easy; as you all know slum life is full of challenges. However, we were adversely affected by the post-election violence of 2007/2008, so we shifted to Lower Kabete in Kiambu county.

Are your film skills self-taught or acquired at school?

I went to Princecam Media where I got most of my skills, but at the same time, living in this digital age, the Internet has always been my friend. There are a lot of tutorials where one can learn and perfect their skills.

What interests you the most in the filming world?

My interest is to be the change people want to see on their screens and to promote African content by basically telling our own stories.

What are the latest trends in film and videography?

Latest trend is to bring something different from what people are used to, but also we have seen more bold trends in which people are building on the fantasy theme. For instance, Shutterstock found sharp increase in searches for many fantasy-related words, including a 297 per cent increase for unicorns and a 145 per cent increase for mermaid.

Who are some of the artistes or brands you have worked with?

I have worked with Timeless Noel and Jabidii (on Kanyaga Lami), Kidum, Koroga Festival ft Diamond Platnumz, Havoc Kid, Kufre, Lincoln from Nigeria, Jay Strings and an non-governmental organisation called Forum Syd, among many others.

As a modern day filmmaker, what are some of the most challenging moments you face?

There must be challenges here and there, in every industry. For film industry though, the challenge is that some lazy and evil people are targeting filmmakers who have acquired their equipment through sweat and blood and steal them.

This is something that has happened to me before, so I know how it feels. Apart from that, more policies are needed to help nurture the creative industry through provision of finances, tax waivers and affordable licences.

How can this be solved?

We need a collective all-round approach from all stakeholders to make things work.

What’s your advice to any upcoming filmmaker or videographer?

Learn everyday, don’t do the next project the same way you did the last one, do more research; it’s now all in the Internet.