MPs to push law on counties expenditure to curb wastage

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

MPs have vowed to push for a law to control how county governments spend money allocated by the government.

Led by Mosop MP Vincent Tuwei, the MPs said the bill seeks to cap the money to be spent on development projects at 60 per cent while recurrent expenditure will take 40 per cent of the total county allocation.

He accused governors of exploiting the loophole to spend devolved resources on hiring staff who are not productive thereby raising the wage bill at the expense of development.

“We have resolved to come up with a draft bill to cap unchecked spending by governors,” said Tuwei.

He expressed concern over the high rate of corruption in counties and called on investigative agencies to move with speed to apprehend suspects.

Tuwei was speaking in Eldoret town during the launch of National Government Soy constituency 2018-2022 strategic development plan.