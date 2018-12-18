Promote other tourist attractions this season

The festive season is here with us and the country is abuzz as Kenyans break the bank to make the very best memories of the season. In a few days, Nairobi will be literally empty as residents make Mombasa their abode, serenading Kenya’s pristine beaches and coastline.

This is not only good for the tourism sector, but also a note of approval to the economy, which witnessed a slow growth during the last festive season due to post-election jitters.

Kenyans will, of course, link up with thousands of international tourists who make the tourism among Kenya’s prized sectors. Contributing 10 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, the sector has created more than 250,000 direct jobs and is the third highest foreign currency earners for the country. Unfortunately, Kenya has not fully exploited the industry that raked in $2.6 million (Sh260 trillion) globally in 2016.

Before we even start looking at the international tourists who know Kenya as a safari destination, it is safe to say for the longest time, the country continues to market the Coast as the ideal destination for local tourists despite the presence of several tourist circuits that offer amazing experiences countrywide.

The Safari has become a boring destination for the international tourists, and as a matter of fact, the allure of the coastal region is starting to wear thin. This is a warning shot to the Kenya Tourism Board and the parent ministry, which must now change their marketing strategy.

The country is diverse — and it is the diversity that needs to be harnessed to provide new products spread across the counties. For instance, just a stone’s throw from Nairobi, which itself hosts a national park, is Mount Kenya circuit that can be in the market for adrenaline-pumping adventures such as hikes, kayaking and mountain climbing.

The northern frontier towns of Laikipia, Marsabit and Turkana have unique wind and sun which offers yet another unique experience. Attractions such as Chalbi Desert, Sibiloi National Park, Nasolot National Reserve and South Turkana National Reserve are out of this world.

The Eastern circuit combines Samburu and the foothills of Mount Kenya on the Eastern side. In Samburu, attractions to visit line the banks of Ewaso Nyiro River. The less crowded Western region which recently formed a tourism bloc boasts of lakes such as Lake Victoria, the second largest fresh water body in the world.

With a little investment in the other circuits, safety, infrastructure development after devolution, the country has a huge potential in terms of diversity to both local and international tourists.