National cohesion will set pace for growth

Alberto Leny

Kenya 55 years last week, marking a milestone that reflects a long and rocky journey in the quest for national unity after a protracted struggle for independence.

This year’s Jamhuri Day accorded citizens, and leaders alike, an opportunity to take stock of the achievements and setbacks that continue to define efforts to consolidate cohesion necessary to address the nation’s social and economic challenges.

In what could be a turning point in the elusive search for patriotism, healing and reconciliation, leaders across the political divide briefly cast aside their differences, in a rare show of unity, as Kenyans celebrated the solemn occasion. Whether this spirit of goodwill will prevail at this critical moment going into the near future navigating a terrain wrought with a tortuous past remains to be seen.

On many occasions, shenanigans have returned with alacrity to haunt the noble aspirations enshrined in the Constitution and national anthem, plunging the country into political turmoil that has threatened to spiral into an abyss.

Fortunately, the hitherto toxic political atmosphere in the country has significantly waned since the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Affirming commitment to their unity deal, the President made a historic visit to Kisumu and Siaya counties last week, urging Kenyans to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative to mould a cohesive and inclusive society.

However, two things continue to pose a serious obstacle to the twin goals of national stability and economic growth — political intolerance and corruption. Without dealing a decisive blow to these two vices that blot the national conscience, unity and growth will be difficult to attain.

When the liberation heroes founded independent Kenya, they identified ignorance, poverty and disease as the most the daunting challenges facing the people and envisaged government policies to ameliorate them.

More than five decades later, some progress has been made, but the same issues still persist and, in some instances, have become worse. Poverty levels remain alarmingly high, while health and education sectors continue to grapple with myriad challenges.

The controversy surrounding the implementation of the new education curriculum is one example of how delicate the task of policy reforms and decision-making can prove in the management of social services and development.

As the year draws to a close, ordinary citizens are enduring economic hardships, manifested in a ballooning restive youth population, unemployment and turbulence in the agriculture and energy sectors, the key engines that drive the national economy.

Policies and plans instituted to streamline these vital cogs of growth and governance must be fully implemented to harness the demographic dividend of this population explosion or face the prospects of its disastrous consequences.

During these trying times for Kenyans compounded by corruption, the National and county governments, other State institutions, the private sector, civil society need to build on the momentum generated by the positive developments of 2018.

This means closing the chapter on the negative influences of the past underlined by the winner-takes-it-all mentality that has characterised the national political landscape as witnessed every election cycle. Electoral justice demands inclusivity as guaranteed in the Constitution.

It is time to capitalise on the budding initiatives to forge national cohesion and focus on the growth agenda to deliver people from the burden of retrogressive politics, human rights violations and economic strangulation.—[email protected]