Regular police, AP feuds ‘threat to reforms’

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Open rivalry and disaffection between the two merged police services—Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service—has thrown the reform agenda in disarray.

Clear manifestation of the disharmony is a raid and forceful rescue of a prisoner by a Rapid Deployment Unit attached to Mandera Kapendo Camp at Mandera Police Station on Friday night.

Armed RDU, a special formation within the phased out AP, fired in the air before storming the station where their colleague, corporal James Maina Karanja who was arrested and detained over alleged robbery with violence, was.

The near fatal confrontation sparked crisis meeting at Jogoo House in Nairobi to quell the rising disunity. The meeting resolved Karanja be rearrested. He was seized in Nairobi and detained at Buru buru Police Station.

Yesterday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers attached to Mandera East Police Station picked him to prefer charges in Mandera, the jurisdiction where the crime was committed.

Karanja was rescued a day before his scheduled plea-taking date. At the time, there were four officers within the station. The RDU team reportedly placed a G3 rifle to the officer guarding the sentry cells and demanded the keys and got their senior from the cells.

Twelve other prisoners were in the cell and remained safely in custody. They fired four rounds in the air signaling their exit back to the camp about five kilometres away.

“The officers started firing in the air and one officer forcibly demanded the key from the cell’s sentry. They fired four rounds in the air as they departed for Kapendo.” A preliminary police investigation report reads in part.

In 2015, former Ndaragwa Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Harun Mwang’ombe was killed in a friendly fire by AP officers in a case of mistaken identity during night patrol.