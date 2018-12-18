Kenya Power officials graft case hearing commences

Hearing of the over Sh4 billion Kenya Power graft case kicked off yesterday with the prosecution saying it has enough evidence to convict the 15 accused among them the firm’s former managing director Ben Chumo.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Alexander Muteti said the prosecution would be seeking to get maximum sentences for the accused.

In his opening remarks Muteti submitted that the prosecution would also be seeking to forfeit and confiscate the accused person’s assets at the end of the trial. “We will be seeking maximum penalties provided by law, asset forfeiture and confiscation and ancillary orders attendant thereto,” said Muteti.

Calculated schemes

The prosecution told trial Magistrate Felix Kombo it intends to demonstrate the acts and omissions by the accused were not just negligent but well calculated schemes to siphon public funds.

Kombo heard that the prosecution has lined up 45 witnesses in the case.

The defence lawyers led by Assa Nyakundi and Katwa Kigen had objected to the prosecution opening statement, saying it will be prejudicial to the accused and influence the court mind before the hearing and during the trial.

In the case Chumo is charged alongside Beatrice Meso, KP Mungai, Joshua Mutua, Ken Tarus, Abubakar Swaleh, Samuel Ndirangu, Stanley Mutwiri, Benson Muriithi, Peter Mwicigi, John Ombui, James Mungai, Grace Mungai and John Mungai.