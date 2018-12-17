English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP Ruto tours Vihiga county

Ruto

K24 Tv December 17, 2018
2,547 Less than a minute
Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale (right) and Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali in Kakamega county yesterday. Photo/DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies  in Western Kenya have told  the region to rally behind Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking in Emuhaya,Vihiga county, the leaders led by  county governor Wilbur Otichillo termed Ruto’s development record  as unmatchable compared to  previous leaders in the region.

This as Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi continued his charm offensive in Central Kenya after hosting former legislators  in his Nairobi residence.

 

