DP Ruto tours Vihiga county

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Western Kenya have told the region to rally behind Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking in Emuhaya,Vihiga county, the leaders led by county governor Wilbur Otichillo termed Ruto’s development record as unmatchable compared to previous leaders in the region.

This as Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi continued his charm offensive in Central Kenya after hosting former legislators in his Nairobi residence.