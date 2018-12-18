Mudavadi meets ex-Central MPs over referendum

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday met a group of former Central Kenya MPs in a move seen as seeking the region’s support ahead of the 2022 elections.

Although Mudavadi and former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe maintained the meeting discussed the planned referendum, word has it that 2022 politics was the main agenda.

After the four-hour meeting, Mudavadi told the press the meeting was to discuss the referendum question.

“We do not want to polarise the country over the referendum debate, instead we want the debate to be sober which will unite the country for prosperity,” Mudavadi said.

The former Vice President and deputy Prime Minister has visited Murang’a and Kiambu counties four times in two months and held talks with people close to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Privately, he has met several influential Kikuyu businesspeople in the past three weeks who, according to multiple sources, have pledged to support him in 2022 General Election.

Others in yesterday’s meeting were former Kandara MP Joshua Toro, David Ngugi (Kinangop), Muchiri Gachara (Ndaragwa) and James Karaba (Kirinyaga).

The speculation about Mudavadi began on November 3, when President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nyeri declared that his choice of a successor in 2022 will be a “shocker”, a statement that unsettled Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters in the region and in his Rift Valley backyard.