I have no deal with Uhuru, says Kalonzo

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has clarified that he has not entered into any deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo, however, said he is currently in talks with Uhuru and any deal he may be interested in will be made at the negotiating table.

“I do not have any deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta. I am on the negotiating table. Whatever it is we will table it there. My commitment now is on Building Bridges and helping in healing and uniting the country,” said the former Vice President at Isinya, Kaputiei North Ward in Kajiado East on Sunday during the thanksgiving ceremony of Wiper’s Joshua Olouwasa.

He disclosed that he embraced the Handshake to further deepen the unity and cohesion of the nation after a sharply divisive political season last year, adding that he took himself to the negotiating table so that the constituency of Kenyans he represents can have a say too in the Building Bridges Initiative and heal the country.

Kamba leaders yesterday confirmed that they are in discussions on issues that they would want Uhuru to address when he visits the region to open the multi-billion- shilling Thwake Dam.

According to MPs who did not want to be named, the local leaders are planning to meet and agree on a list of issues that they will present to Uhuru now that Kalonzo is supporting the Handshake.

One of the MPs from the area said: “Yes we are going to meet as Kamba leaders and come up with resolutions on the way forward. As of now nothing much is happening.”

But Makueni MP Dan Maanzo and Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu said that there is no deal between Uhuru and Kalonzo at the moment.

The two leaders insisted that Kalonzo was only interested in working for Kenyans and ensuring that peace prevails and that is why he was supporting the Handshake.