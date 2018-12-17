English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet defends Kolongolo shooting 

Joseph Boinnet

K24 Tv December 17, 2018
Inspector General of police Joseph Boinet. Photo/Courtesy

The Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet, has defended police officers in Trans Nzoia county, who reportedly opened fire on villagers, leading to the death of five people,  instead  blaming residents for attacking the officers.

In a statement sent to Newsrooms , Boinnet said that two officers  had been dispatched to arrest a domestic assault suspect, only for over 100 villagers to descend on them forcing deadly force to be used..

This  as the Independent  Police Oversight Authority said it had sent its officers in Kolongolo to investigate the shooting.

 

