Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet defends Kolongolo shooting 

The Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet, has defended police officers in Trans Nzoia county, who reportedly opened fire on villagers, leading to the death of five people, instead blaming residents for attacking the officers.

In a statement sent to Newsrooms , Boinnet said that two officers had been dispatched to arrest a domestic assault suspect, only for over 100 villagers to descend on them forcing deadly force to be used..

This as the Independent Police Oversight Authority said it had sent its officers in Kolongolo to investigate the shooting.