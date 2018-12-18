Western leaders pledge to support Ruto presidency

Political leaders from Western region have vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, MPs Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Christopher Aseka Miradi (Khwisero), Didmus Baraza (Kimilili) and former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale assured Ruto of their support.

The leaders said they are ready to work closely with Ruto, describing him as a leader ready to work with the people of Western.

“We are committed to work with our able Deputy President William Ruto to ensure our people benefit from National government projects. We will support Ruto who is our good neighbour to ensure more development comes to our areas to benefit our people,” said Ottichilo.

Khalwale urged the Luhya commiunity to give their full support to Ruto.

“l ask my people of Western to support Deputy President William Ruto to win the presidency in 2022. Raila (Odinga) has tried several times and we are tired of supporting the losing side,” said Khalwale.

Addressing residents of Bunyore, Ruto said time for politicking was over saying it is time to deliver services to citizens. The Deputy President had toured the region to launch development projects.