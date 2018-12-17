THE SMOKY PUZZLE: How bhang is used to treat ailments

In the last 3 years a new trend has emerged with countries legalizing what for nearly 50 years was referred to as the deadliest substance to the human kind Marijuana or Bhang.

So dreaded it was that anyone found in possession of the substance spent nearly half their lives in incarceration,

In most of these countries the drug is now used for medicinal purposes.

However in Kenya, ‘Bangi’ as it is usually referred to, remains a banned substance. lobby groups however led by Kibra MP Ken Okoth are now calling for the decriminalization, arguing that its advantages far outweigh its disadvantages.