Domestic row leaves two dead, scores hurt

Winstone Chiseremi and Mwangi Willy @PeopleDailyKe

A domestic row between a man and his wife in Kolongolo area, Kwanza constituency, snowballed into a tragedy that left at least two people dead and scores injured among them Speaker of Trans Nzoia County Assembly Joshua Werunga.

The incident occurred when four police officers from Kolongolo Patrol Base attempted to arrest a man identified as Dan Juma for allegedly battering his wife.

Trouble started when an irate crowd of over 100 people accosted them demanding to know why they were harassing the man.

“The villagers confronted the police officers and demanded to know why they were mishandling the man and it is at this point that chaos broke out between the officers and the crowd,” said a witness who declined to be named.

There were conflicting reports on the number of people who died with witnesses claiming they could be at least five.

Overpowered group

Werunga, who was trying to calm the crowd, was injured in the ensuing melee and taken to Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino defended the police saying the matter got out of hand when the crowd attempted to snatch a G3 rifle from one of the officers.

The other three officers who were not armed were overpowered by the group who pelted them with stones.

The irate crowd is said to have attacked nine General Service Unit (GSU) officers from Chepchoina Camp and a team of officers from Endebes Police Station called for reinforcement.

“The decision to use a firearm as provided for in the law is informed by prevailing circumstances and proportionate to the force used by the other party,” Owino said.

County Commissioner Erastus Mbui confirmed the arrest of one police constable who is being held in police custody over the violent confrontation.

Mbui said two other police officers involved in the confrontation with the members of the public are still at large and that efforts were being made to apprehend them.

He called for calm assuring that legal action would be taken against those linked to the incident. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) also launched a probe into the incident.

“Upon conclusion, if culpability is found, the authority would ensure the responsible officers face the full force of the law through appropriate criminal and or disciplinary recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecutions and other government agencies,” said Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori.

The incident elicited angry reaction from leaders in North Rift region led by Cabinet secretary for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa, who called for speedy arrest of police officers involved in the killing.

“We want the police to investigate the killing so that those found culpable face the full force of the law,” said Wamalwa.

Others who condemned the killing were Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi who asked the government to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

“We are demanding answers from the Inspector General of Police on why his officers used live bullets to disperse the unarmed crowd leading to the death of five people,” said Khaemba.

Wanyonyi, who was chased away by the officers in the Sunday night incident after he was caught up in the running battles, described the incident as unfortunate saying investigations into the incident should be launched and those found culpable arrested.