Top athlete, ex-husband fight over Sh60m wealth

Celebrated Kenyan marathoner Lucy Kabuu is embroiled in a dispute with her ex-husband-cum-coach over property worth Sh60 million.

She is contesting the equal sharing of the property with her former husband Jeremiah Maina, who she accuses of trying to cheat her of the property— located in four counties— she amassed before their separation.

Maina, who lodged a civil suit in 2014, wants the court to grant him 50 per cent of the total wealth saying they bought the property and invested jointly with Kabuu as husband and wife.

He says he contributed to the acquisition of the property and is thus entitled to get an equal share, adding that he was responsible for paying the water bills for the houses in Nairobi.

“I am entitled to an equal share of all the property, we bought together and invested jointly, I was responsible for paying water bills for houses in Nairobi,” read part of his plaint.

Maina avers that the property was acquired in the course of their matrimonial union between 2009 and 2014 when Kabuu deserted him and obtained legal custody of their daughter. However, according to Kabuu, the two were not married but had cohabited together for five years and were blessed with a daughter. She accuses Maina of misleading the court.

Through her lawyer Elizabeth Mukira, Kabuu told the court that all the monies she contributed came from her savings from her sporting activities she engaged in during that period.

She said she loved the plaintiff to the point that she entrusted him with her finances and income adding that he had full access to her debit cards.

“By the time I met the plaintiff, I was fully stable. I entrusted him with my finances,” said Kabuu. The marathoner says they started falling out when he began withdrawing and transferring cash to his account while she was abroad.

Yesterday, Kabuu accused Maina of derailing the matter after he prayed for an adjournment of the case to a later date on grounds that his lawyer was indisposed and unable to continue with the case.

However, Justice Anthony Ndung’u in his ruling faulted the plaintiff forfailing to appoint someone else to hold brief for his sick lawyer.

He directed the matter be mentioned today and ordered that the lawyer be present.