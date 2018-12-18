Meet Kenya’s youngest chess master

James Kang’aru’s love for the strategy game saw him start a side hustle coaching pupils how to play it. Now, he is the country’s most junior Fide Arbiter and instructor

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

When he joined secondary school in 2008, James Kang’aru, as required by the school policy, had to enroll for an extra curricular activity. He was good in sports and enjoyed music, drama and athletics. But in between his studies, he was fascinated by board games.

“Mind games such as Scrabble and Chess impressed me a lot. I was instantly drawn to them, but since they were not so well supported at the time, that’s as far as my love for them went,” Kang’aru recounts.

In 2013, he went on to join Technical University of Kenya and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics. “My love for board games was still real and I got into chess competitions independently,” he says.

James started playing competitively in Nairobi tournaments the year he joined campus.

Attempt at Coaching

“During that period, someone told me that I could actually coach chess. And since I really wanted to advance in the sport, I approached Elimu House School in Ruai and told them about introducing Chess,” he says.

He had never taught, let alone coach before, but by virtue of his patient and calm demeanor, James knew that he could do it.

“In June 2014, we began our Chess club and in November of the same year, we had a team of five participants, who played in tournament the German School, Nairobi. For first timers, they outdid themselves and made us proud. They came in third,” he beams.

Balancing Act

With school-work to attend to, Kang’aru was only available to coach on weekends. “I was in second year when I began coaching, and I did not want to let down the team or fail in class, so I struck a balance, which I strictly adhered to,” he says.

His efforts were rewarded in 2015 during the Nairobi Chess Club Championships when he saw two players in the Under Eight and Under 10 categories emerge best.

They later on represented Kenya in Zambia during the Africa Youth Chess Championships. The fact that his students competed at an international level earned him the trust of parents and that of students. As a result, Chess Kenya came in to support them and that placed the team on the national map.

In 2016, he decided to become a coaching player. “I did my research and I realised I could play as well as coach,” he says. He began competing in the seniors category and indeed, he beat his competitions. “Chess is not an easy game. It needs a lot of practice.

One of my major challenges is whom to practise with. You need to practice with someone, who is equally good,” he notes, citing his family as his practise partners.

After completing university education, James has been working as a financial and economic researcher on policies for firms, which he says allows him time to indulge in chess. He cites finances as a major challenge that hinders growth of the game in the country, “We have previously missed a few international trips to compete with countries such as South Africa,” he says.

Chess Arbiter

In 2017, James was selected as the head coach for team Kenya during the Under 16 team championships hosted in Mombasa. In the same year, he applied to be an Arbiter and got it.

“As an Arbiter, you get to host games. I got this coveted title after achieving the set standard of norms. In Chess, a norm is a high level of performance in a chess tournament. They are performance benchmarks in competitions,” he explains.

With national instructor and Arbiter titles under his belt, he applied at World Chess Federation, FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) to become a full Arbiter. “This year, I sat the online FIDE seminar and exams and they were no joke.

I am glad I scored 80 per cent and now, I am the youngest FIDE Arbiter and instructor in Kenya. I got upgraded because of my students’ excellent performance on the global scale,” he says modestly. For now, James and team Kenya are preparing for next year’s World Under 16 Olympiad Championship and African Youth Chess Championships.