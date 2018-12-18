Kenyan firms clinch supply contracts in DRC

Mutwiri Muriithi @PeopleDailyKE

Kenyan manufacturers and agro-processing equipment suppliers have sealed a multi-million shilling deal to export equipment and services to Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The move follows signing of 22 supply contracts worth $3.2 million (Sh32.8 million) between 10 Kenya-based companies and 14 agro-based firms from Eastern DRC.

The equipment includes tractors, ploughs, hallows, dryers, graders quality assurance gadgets such as moisture metre post-harvest solution as well as bulk storage and transportation equipment and technologies.

Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) Executive director, Gerald Masila said the event was a key lesson in match-making going forward.

He said the initiative would reduce cost of production, boost quality and quantity as the region becomes food secure through borderless trade flows, deepening integration and creating prosperity for the residents.

Speaking later at a courtesy dinner, DRC Commercial attache’ Emanuel Karibu praised Kenya for spearheading positive development in his country. “In the past, Kenyans went to DRC for timber and minerals but nowadays they are taking technologies to the local people, promoting productivity, trade and prosperity,” he added.

EAGC is a regional private sector whose operation span over 10 countries in Eastern Africa region including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.