NSE unveils platform to help start-ups

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has introduced Ibuka Programme, an incubation and acceleration platform that will allow companies to unlock their growth potential.

Ibuka seeks to unlock the potential of small and medium- sized companies and scale up their businesses through a well-structured incubation arrangement involving experts in the industry.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, NSE Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Odundo said the initiative will place a special focus on enhancing the select companies’ business structure, visibility and ability to attract investment among local and international investors.

“Our desire is for all local companies to emerge from their current status, stand out from their competitors while realising their true potential,” he said.

Ibuka will enable NSE host local Kenyan companies on a 10-month incubator programme aimed at enhancing their visibility, offer them access to a host of experienced financial advisors and consultants for expert advisory, and exposure to local and international investors.

It will also enable companies to enhance their business structure as they prepare for their next phase of growth.

Another task will be to enable companies to raise capital through debt and equity market as they track valuation as well as produce specialised documents such as capital raising and equity raising reports.

Odundo said Ibuka has been designed to meet international standards and will enable Kenyan companies to access a wider network of professionals, broaden their knowledge and experience and to join an excellent path towards access to the local capital market.

Dan Githua, chief executive officer, Tuskys Supermarkets lauded NSE for introducing the programme, saying it will help it fast-track its business and future outlook through expert.