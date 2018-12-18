ICPAK calls out mistreatment during interviews

Zachary Ochuodho

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK) has expressed concern over the way public servants undergoing vetting process are being mistreated after being cleared.

ICPAK said some officials are being treated like culprits yet they have not been found culpable of any wrongdoing during the vetting process.

Edwin Makori, chief executive officer ICPAK, said the process must also navigate away from the pitfalls of personal vendetta and witch-hunt.

“If this process is not insulated from these pitfalls, it can turn into another witch-hunting debacle akin to what transpired in the dark ages in the continental Europe or better still Josef Stalin’s purges in the former Soviet Union,” he told the government.

Makori said that the officers who have been vetted must be appreciated and given honour for enduring the torment for over 100 days the vetting process undertook.

He said as much as the ICPAK respects the right of the employer (the government), these officers were being denied access to their previous offices or being redeployed to unrelated departments which are not in line with their professional skills and expertise.

Makori was responding to the call by President Uhuru Kenyatta to vet all procurement and accounting officers to exorcise the ghost of corruption in public institutions.

He said although ICPAK respects the outcome of the earlier vetting process of the head of procurement units, the officers need to be treated the same way other state officers such as the judges and magistrates were treated.

The vetting process cleared about 300 officers and allowed them to resume their duties accordingly. ICPAK has urged the government to undertake the process in a humane way to gain trust from targeted officials.

“The heads of procurement and accounting units equally are professionals who have acquired their skills through a rigorous process. It is only fair that their vetting process is also entrenched in the law even after being subjected to the vetting process,” he said.

He said there is need to use the Constitution to guide the process, “we must now be guided by our Constitution as well as adopt the international best labour practices, rules of natural justice and all other existing laws regulating employer-employee relationship,” said Makori.