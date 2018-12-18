One killed, 80 injured as DR Congo election nears

Kinshasa, Monday

At least one person was killed and over 80 injured in weekend clashes between supporters of rival candidates just days ahead of DR Congo’s crucial presidential election, sources said Monday.

The country is on edge ahead of the December 23 vote to replace President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the resource-rich nation since 2001.

Unrest erupted in Tshikapa, a city in the restive central Kasai region, on Sunday when the planes of two rival candidates — opposition heavyweight Felix Tshisekedi and former education minister Maker Mwangu —landed at the airport just a few hours apart.

Sources with observers at the scene said at least one person had been killed and around 20 arrested. Democratic Republic of Congo goes to the polls Sunday in elections which could see the country emerge from 17 years of conflict-ridden rule under controversial President Joseph Kabila.

Twenty-one candidates are running to replace Kabila, whose hand-picked successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary is one of the front-runners.

In a sign of growing international concern about the risk of violence, the United States on Friday ordered its non-essential staff to leave its embassy in the capital Kinshasa.

The electoral campaign period had been mostly peaceful but at least six people were killed last week in clashes. In a joint statement last week, the embassies of the United States, Canada, Britain and Switzerland in Kinshasa said they were deeply concerned by the loss of life.

The UN rights chief also denounced the “excessive use of force” against opposition supporters, urging Kinshasa to ensure the “essential conditions for credible elections” to be fully protected. – AFP