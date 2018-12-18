Informal sector Kenya’s best bet to drive growth

Warui Kimani

Some names used to describe the informal sector, including the black market, unremunerated economy, non-westernised sector and invisible economy conspire to paint the crucial industry negatively.

In Kenya, it is called the Jua Kali sector, which implies a disorganised sector that neither assures a permanent job nor guarantees a regular income. Location where this sector operates from fits the definition. Accessing the workshops, especially during the rains is a nightmare.

This only paints a terrifying picture for, say, a graduate who has gone through a system of education that seems to put emphasis on white-collar jobs. The perception also blurs Kenyans from paying attention to the value of the sector.

Can the perception change? Yes, but it calls for closer interaction with the sector. A visit to Githurai market one morning changed how I viewed the sector. At the entrance, lorries fully packed with farm produce take positions in the parking bay. I train my focus on a mango vendor and by the look of things—the human traffic at the stall—she smiles all the way to the bank.

Fortunately, the negative perception towards the sector has not limited its prospects. In a country grappling with massive unemployment, over 80 per cent of available jobs are in the informal sector. This has drawn the attention of the government, which is now placing emphasis on technical skills.

More resources have been channelled to Technical, Vocational Education and Training Institutions as Kenya’s best bet to drive economic growth and tame joblessness.

But are our graduates ready to change their attitude toward the “lowly” informal sector? Current findings indicate 74 per cent of Kenyans earn below Sh50,000 out of which 36 per cent earn below Sh20,000. Never mind most of the salaried workers are graduates.

Our youth must steer from the get-rich-quick mentality and be ready to put in serious work. They must be ready to start small and nurture their ventures.

In 1938, while still in school, Soichiro Honda, a Japanese engineer and industrialist, had a dream to supply piston rings to Toyota Corporation. Using his savings, he invested in a little workshop, where he labored round the clock to produce the results.

He even pawned his wife jewelry to remain in business. Unfortunately, the piston was rejected by Toyota earning him ridicule from fellow students. Two years later, he developed another piston that finally earned him a contract from Toyota.

He would later establish Honda Motor Ltd and oversaw its expansion to a multinational automobile. Patience and consistency are crucial in the informal sector as in any other business. Some ventures take years to break even. —[email protected]