Lessons from Trump radical economic decisions

One of the most important planks of United State President Donald Trump’s election platform was the economy. Trump made some extravagant promises to a populace suffering from a leaden economy stretching for over a decade.

In just the second year into Trump’s presidency, the economy is in excellent shape and the dollar has regained its footing. In the second quarter of 2018, the American economy hit an annualised growth of four per cent, with the figure for the third quarter at 3.5 per cent according to Federal Government statistics. Forecasts for the full year 2018 are a growth of 2.9 per cent, the fastest since 2005.

Unemployment in the US is at four per cent, an 18-year low, amid shortage of drivers driven by huge demand for delivery vehicles. Manufacturing is rising, with factories registering more orders, and exports are surging. In the first quarter, this year, corporate profits reached an all time high. There is an investment boom last seen in the 2000s.

The stock market is breaking all records. The Dow Jones index passed the 23,000 mark for the first time ever in October, while the S&P 500 is in the middle of one of the strongest bull runs for over 50 years. All these are reflections of what investors think about the performance of the economy, and its forecasts.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are the best known and most credible indices used to measure the performance of the American stock market on a day-to-day basis. And that is only half the story. One could go on.

All this in the middle of vicious trade wars with China, the EU and Canada, among others; a debilitating investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia; and a chaotic White House where key officials exit as soon as they are appointed. Yet the economy has shrugged off all these “distractions.”

What is driving this boom? Trump spent his first year implementing a three-pronged assault on impediments of economic growth. The first was deregulation. He cancelled all prior executive orders by former President Barack Obama. He issued 29 deregulation executive actions, and Congress repealed 14 Obama-era regulations.

Tax overhaul

The National Association of Manufacturers had stated that industry regulation had cost the economy a whopping $2 trillion. The Kenya Association of Manufacturers might want to find out how much industry red tape is costing the economy.

Trump’s second move was a huge tax cut. He pulled off a major legislative victory by passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the biggest tax overhaul since the Tax Reform Act of 1986. The corporate tax was slashed from 35 per cent to 21 per cent and new incentives introduced for companies to repatriate profits back to the US.

The third move is low interest rates. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at near zero for over a decade in response to a struggling economy. There were fears the rates would rise during Trump presidency, but the regime has been maintained.

Strangely, so-called economic experts argue that high interest rates charged on loans are good for Kenya’s economy because it avails credit. That is a self serving argument by a rapacious banking sector that cares little for the economy. Growth is driven by low interest rates. Period!

Further, Trump has been very active in word and deed pushing American allies to reduce tariffs on American goods to facilitate larger markets for his country’s businesses, and has demonstrated willingness to fight it out with his allies for this cause.

What are the lessons then from Trump?

Be radical, bold and audacious. An economy stuck in a rut like Kenya’s will not be jump-started by tinkering around the edges. It requires a real jolt to jerk it from its rut. Businesses respond fast to stimuli. Deregulation releases pent up energy. Red tape stifles economic growth, and forces capital to flee or lie flow. And finally, maintain low interest rates.

Trump talks to businesspeople in a language they can understand. He is their champion.

Who is the champion of Kenya’s businesspeople who are hamstrung by corrupt officials, an insensitive banking sector, national and county governments that owe them billions and suffocating taxes and policies? Can those businesses really rebound? It is time to try something drastically different. — [email protected]