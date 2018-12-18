Organisations partner to instal air quality sensors to stem pollution

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Two organisations have partnered to instal air quality sensors at 3,000 sites in the country.The move by Liquid Telecom Kenya—a communications solutions provider and a leading non-profit civic network, Code for Africa (CfA)—follows alarming warning that air pollution is killing more than 20,000 Kenyans annually.

In a phased rollout, the sensors will be installed at Liquid Telecom Kenya’s towers countrywide and powered by the company’s new Internet of Things (IoT) low power Wide Area Network.

The planned installation follows a pilot exercise in Nairobi where 60 air sensors are being managed by sensors.Africa, a citizen science initiative under CfA.

“Air pollution in Kenya is a worsening problem as urbanisation and economic growth lead to substantial increases in traffic levels, construction of highrise buildings and new industrial activities, releasing fine particulate matter into the air,” said CfA technologist and sensors.Africa lead Chege James.