Roll out new curriculum progressively, says Kepsha

Noven Owiti, Sandra Wekesa and Winnie Maganga @PeopleDailyKe

The Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) wants the new Competence-based curriculum implemented progressively from Class One in 2020.

National chairman Shem Ndolo said the curriculum faced myriad challenges which the ministry must strive to address for effective implementation to take off within the stipulated time.

Inadequate resources, including learning materials and poor public school infrastructure, which cannot properly facilitate the implementation are some of the challenges he cited.

Ndolo also noted that teachers were not well-prepared for it. He said proper structures and personnel should be put in place to enable smooth uptake of the new system in schools.

Properly equipped

“Hurrying the implementation will not go down well with the education stakeholders. Teachers, for instance, need to be properly equipped with the know-how on handling the new curriculum,” Ndolo told People Daily yesterday.

He said its roll out is a welcome idea whose proper implementation is likely to improve education standards.

Meanwhile, parents continue to criticise the suspension of the new curriculum until 2020 saying they had already bought books.

“My daughter came home with a list of books which I was required to buy. I made sure I had done my shopping early enough to avoid last-minute rush. But all that effort has gone to waste,” says Josephine Njeri, a parent.

“As a parent who has gone through the 8-4-4 system, I was relieved that my daughters would not be bogged down with too much school work. By Grade Six, it would have been clear what your child’s strengths are,” says Rose Muthoni, another parent.

Muthoni, however, acknowledges that the new system is expensive and would end up burdening parents.

Elsewhere, experts in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) are opposing government’s decision to suspend the new system, saying it might affect learning process.

ECDE expert Janet Ndeto said going back to the old system might cause confusion to children already put in the new curriculum for a year.

Good morals

“Children thrive on consistency and changes to the curriculum could affect their performance and trust. The good morals that the children have been taught and practised during the new curriculum might end up being forgotten,” she said.

Janet says the competency-based curriculum was interesting and involving and the children loved and enjoyed learning.

“There might be a negative change to the teachers who got the training and embraced it because they knew they would move with it to the higher level, the negativity will be transferred to the children hence affecting the whole teaching process”

“In the new curriculum assessment is done continuously before the learners get to learn, during learning and when they finish learning and this has really improved the performance of children,” she added.

Last week, Amina had told the Senate that the government was dropping the new competency based curriculum because of a lack of broad consultations, preparedness and training of tutors.

Programme was to replace the exam-focused and demanding 8-4-4 system of education that was criticised for not giving students skills necessary for the job market, overburdening children and focusing on the passing of exams.

The proposal to scrap the 8-4-4 system was first contained in a 2012 report by a taskforce chaired by Prof Douglas Odhiambo, which recommended 2-6-3-3-3 system to ensure learners acquire skills to meet the human resource aspirations of the Vision 2030 blueprint.