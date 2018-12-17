Actress Lizz Njagah welcomes baby number two

Popular Kenyan actress Lizz Njagah and hubby Alex Konstantaras have welcomed their baby number two! The two film gurus, who have since relocated to Greece, were a happy lot when announcing the arrival of their second born son, Konstantaras Njagah, who was born on Sunday afternoon.

Via social media, Lizz wrote while posting the first image of their bundle of joy: “The Konstantara family is proud to announce the arrival of our second star. The spitting image of our first born with more hair and more cheeks. He is already bringing such great joy to our hearts.. #WeLoveYouSon Thank you for making our family complete.. We thank God for giving you to us. May you grow up to be a fearless, strong, prayerful, caring gentleman. We are honoured to be your family.. #Baby2K (sic).”

Lizz is known for her starring roles in films and TV shows such as House of Lungula, Veve, Noose of Gold, Deceit Fundi-Mentals, Me, My Wife And Her Guru, The Return of Lazarus, Jane & Abel, Pearls of Africa, Tinsel, Makutano Junction and How to Find a Husband. Her hubby is a film director, editor and scriptwriter at Historia Films.