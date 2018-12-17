Mai Mahiu locals seek payout after floods destroy property

Property worth thousands of shillings along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line in Mai Mahiu was destroyed following flash floods in the area.

The affected families are now pointing an accusing finger at the contractor involved in the project for diverting water from one of the culverts into their homes and want compensation.

Resolve crisis

Following the move, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has moved in to investigate the allegations with a view to resolving the crisis.