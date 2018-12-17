Lions Club Kenya to build Sh500 million eye hospital in Kisumu

By Dickens Wasonga

Lions club Kenya has announced plans to build the first eye hospital in Kisumu.

The eye hospital to be built on a five acre piece of land at Uzima university college will be used as a teaching and referral eye hospital that will also see emergency cases of eye ailments managed .

The hospital ,according to the project chairman Ramesha Mehta will cost sh 500 million .

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony at the Uzima university college in Kisumu recently the project chairman said the state of the art fully fledged hospital will have the latest equipment for treatment of any eye ailments.

The 100 bed capacity facility will have three operational theaters , seven examination rooms and additional eight private rooms for private wing .

According to Ramesh ,the hospital will also be used for research by the Uzima university college on whose land it will be built.

The Catholic church donated five acre piece of land towards the construction of the facility which is expected to handle emergency and referral cases within the region .

The Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo who witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony lauded the move by the Lion’s Club saying eye hospital would greatly boost provision of healthcare in the county and neighboring areas.

The Governor said there were increasing cases of blindness in the county especially among school going children.

” in my village alone almost 75% children have eye problems. Most of these cases, according to experts could be due to the water being used and therefore it would be in our interest to invest more in prevention methods. ” said Nyongo

Nyongo hailed the move as a milestone which enrich research into eye care services and teaching for medical students at the Uzima university college.

He said besides complimenting the Sabatia eye hospital in Vihiga, patients will not have to travel long distances to Nairobi’s Loresho Lion’s eye hospital or Kikuyu to seek services.

Besides easing the disease burden, the facility will also provide job opportunities to many people in the area.

Vision’s for the Lion’s project Manod Shah said Kisumu county was picked due to the rising cases of blindness most of which he said could be prevented or reversed.

Shah said an estimated 10,000 people suffers cataract blindness in Kisumu county every year, with children between the ages of 6 to 12 years being the worst hit.

” cataract is the number one reason for blindness in the county and school going children are the worst affected. Cataract is easy to treat through a surgical procedure that could take just about a couple of hours and the sight is restored” he said.

He said cataract among school going children was affecting performance .

” unfortunately, even the ministry of health doesn’t seem to have an active programs addressing this challenge.

With the establishment of the dedicated eye hospital, refraction tests, which is routine eye examination will be done to help doctors prescribe suitable eye contact glasses or recommend surgery.

He said the rising cases of cataract was due to diseases such as diabetes, eye injuries, aging , and glaucoma among others.

The hospital will conduct screening and perform cataract surgeries to replace damaged lens in out patient basis as well.

Outgoing Kisumu diocese Arch Bishop Zacheus Okoth asked the county government of Kisumu to upgrade the 3 kilometer road to the facility off the Kisumu -Kakameg road to ease access.

The construction of the super speciality two storey eye hospital will be funded through donations by international collaborating partners and various donors coordinated by the Lion’s club Kenya.

Building plans are ready and will be presented for approval by the county government this week ,according to the project chairman who disclosed that sourcing of equipment was already ongoing.