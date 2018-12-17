GiftBorn hits studio with Daddy Owen

Born Kalama Gift Nzaro, 25-year-old singer, GiftBorn, is truly a gifted. The only child of a single mother, is a versatile artiste who can sing, dance and compose music. His new song with Daddy Owen is proof of his skills.

But things weren’t always this good for him. The singer’s fate turned when he met Joe, his manager, at a feeding programme by Reverend Teresiah Wairimu’s Faith Evangelistic Ministries who took him under his wings and managed him.

“I remember when I would come from school and my mum would sob and I never understood why until the day she explained. She said that when she was pregnant, my dad bolted and her family gave her an ultimatum; abort or stay away. And she tried to abort me thrice, unsuccessfully, each time until the doctor warned her that getting rid of me would kill her,” he narrates.

Joe introduced him to Daddy Owen after a series of tragic events and his new single, Nitume, is an ode to his commitment to God’s call on his life despite how hard it might be. The beautifully written song was produced by Teddy B and the stellar visuals, shot on the coastal shores of Kenya, done by Sammy Dee.