Nairobi to host Africa debut of Passport Experience

International festival, Passport Experience (PXP Fest), has announced it will make it’s Africa debut in Nairobi with a conference featuring guest speakers from Netflix, Roc Nation (Jay Z’s label) E.Citizen, Uber and Ancestry.com.

Others are Sauti Sol, Evelyn From The Internets, Eric Musyoka, Kiddominant, Taio Tripper, with moderators Nick Mutuma, Patricia Kihoro and Poizon Ivy, among others, to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in three sectors of music, TV and film and tech. The five-day event will run from December 19 to December 23. The events will be held at new Kiza Ballroom on Galana Road (from December 19 through to December 21), Airplane Hangar at Wilson Airport and Nairobi National Park.

On December 22, PXP Fest will transform the Airplane Hangar to an international dance floor featuring top deejays from Africa, America and Europe for a fun musical journey around the world.

To conclude the weekend, a special brunch at the Nairobi National Park will be held on December 23 as the fest partners with the Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Wildlife Service to host visitors from all over the world in a bid to promote Kenya.

The creator of the brand, Kenyan-born international deejay, Fully Focus, said: “It’s been a dream of mine to bring PXP home not only because I’m from here, but I also believe Kenya is a gold mine for talent, brains and opportunity. My hope is to inspire and encourage the dreamers and doers of this beautiful country, that we can do anything we put our minds to.”

Passport Experience is held annually in Atlanta, US, with showcases in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and Las Vegas. The brand has previously been featured in The Washington Times, Vibe Magazine, Associated Press, NPR, Shade Room and Fader and endorsed by Coca Cola and Jack Daniel’s, among other international brands.