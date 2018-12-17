Shaqiri’s late show bails out Alisson

Liverpool, Sunday @PeopleSports11

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to bail out Alisson following a first-half howler to secure Liverpool a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, lifting the Reds back to the Premier League summit.

United looked to be on course for a commendable point after Alisson gifted Jesse Lingard a first-half equaliser, but substitute Shaqiri struck twice in the final 17 minutes to halt Liverpool’s eight-match winless run against their great rivals in the league.

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal

Charlie Austin shattered Arsenal’s 22-game unbeaten run as the Southampton striker punished a howler from Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno to seal a shock 3-2 win on Sunday.

Austin settled a thrilling Premier League clash at St Mary’s when he headed home with just five minutes left after Leno misjudged Shane Long’s cross.

Southampton had twice taken the lead through Danny Ings, only for Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s brace to draw Arsenal level on each occasion.

Leno’s mistake and Austin’s predatory finish handed Arsenal their first defeat in 15 league games and brought a stunning halt to their longest unbeaten run in all competitions since 2007.

Unai Emery’s fifth placed team hadn’t lost since a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea in August and the north Londoners’ first setback since the summer leaves them two points behind the fourth placed Blues, who won at Brighton on Sunday.

Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea put a week of negative headlines for the behaviour of their fans behind them on the field thanks to an inspired Eden Hazard in a 2-1 victory at Brighton also on Sunday.

The Belgian provided his ninth assist of the season for Pedro Rodriguez to open the scoring and then chalked up his ninth goal of the campaign, but first in 13 games for club and country.

However, Chelsea failed to build on their 2-0 lead and endured a nervous finale after Solly March pulled one back with his first goal of the campaign.

Victory saw Chelsea open up a three-point lead over Arsenal in fourth and close back to within seven points of leaders Manchester City.

Much of the pre-match speculation centred on the travelling Chelsea supporters and whether there would be any repeat of either the accusations of racist remarks aimed at Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling last weekend or the anti-Semitic chanting heard during their Europa League tie against Vidi in Budapest in midweek. -AGENCIES