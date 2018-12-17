Newly-promoted side hand Tusker loss to maintain perfect start

Tusker’s difficult start to the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League season continued following a 1-0 loss to promoted Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu yesterday.

The brewers, who had been forced to a 1-1 draw by Sony Sugar in their opening match, returned to Nyanza region hoping for maximum points against a Stima team that has just returned to the top flight after one year in the second tier but it was not to be.

Henry Onyango came from the bench to score the lone goal for Stima in the 83rd minute after being teed up by Kevin Okoth.

Stima had dominated the first stanza, pining their opponents in their own half and they could have killed the game earlier had they utilised their chances.

That wastefulness promoted Stima coach Paul Ogai into a double substitution as he rested Wesley Kemboi and Erustus Mwaniki and brought in Baron Oketch and Onyango.

The changes added impetus to Stima’s attack and it was no surprise when Onyango scored what turned out to be the match winner, maintaing the powermen’s perfect start to the season.

“We have won away and at home which shows how eager the players are to get victories. It’s an advantage to start winning this early,” said Ogai.

Joining Stima among teams with a perfect record is Bandari who beat Sofapaka 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday. Sofapaka went ahead courtesy of Kepha Aswani’s first-minute goal but second-half strikes from Yery Mwana (55th minute) and Wycliffe Ochomo (72nd minute) helped the dockers claim all three points.

Elsewhere, Posta Rangers handed Mt Kenya United a second successive loss following their 2-1 victory as Ulinzi Stars hammered newly-promoted KCB 3-1 in Nakuru.