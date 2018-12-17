Confusion as Vihiga retain WPL title without playing

Vihiga Queens have been crowned FKF Women’s Premier League champions without breaking a sweat after their opponents Makolanders were a no-show in their final match of the season yesterday.

Alex Alumira’s side went to the final match top of the log with 77 points while second-placed Thika Queens were trailing them at 76 points.

Vihiga therefore needed a win or a draw while hoping Thika lose but the walkover handed them their second trophy. However, the win was without pomp and colour as there was no federation official to crown the moment for the team.

“It is so disheartening that we can win this title and there is no FKF official to hand us the trophy and no communication about it whatsoever,” said Alumira who side has now won two straight titles.

Alumira’s charges won the their first title last season before the league became unified after beating Thika in the playoffs.

They have had a stellar 2018 season, losing just two matches, a feat that delighted their coach.

“We had prepared for the match and we were ready for our crowning moment. The stadium was full as fans anticipated a win and the trophy but they are very disappointed by the turn of events,” added Alumira.

Alumira said that their responsibility was to turn up for the match and the rest of the plans should be made by FKF. Thika finished second, Trans Nzoia Falcons third while Eldoret Falcons were fourth.