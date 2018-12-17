Jepkemei shifts focus to Diamond League, world championships

Emmanuel Masinde @baromeo

Former world junior 3,000m steeplechase champion Daisy Jepkemei has turned her focus on Diamond league and World championships next year as she closes her season for this year.

The Iten-based runner says she will be now preparing for next year season, as she wants to compete in Diamond league and World championships later on in the year.

“As per now I would say I have now closed the season and hoping to feature in next year diamond league especially in steeplechase and 5,000m, I will take a rest then later on I will start my pre-season training,” said the former Africa Junior 3,000m silver medallist.

In 10km women during the third leg of Athletics Kenya cross country meeting held over the weekend at Kapsokwony High School grounds, Mount Elgon in Bungoma County, Remaining with 4km, the former Africa 3,000m winner took charge, extending the lead against former Africa cross bronze medallist and defending champion Beatrice Mutai, All Africa Games 10,000m champion Alice Aprot among other top runners to claim the title timing 34.6.27.

Focusing 2019 Diamond League Jepkemei said she liked running from the front to avoid straining at the finish line. “The race was tough but I managed to win. I had to run in front because I feared Aprot because she is too strong,” said Jepkemei.

Sheila Chelangat timed 35:25.0 for second position before Mutai, who finished 4th at the 2018 Commonwealth Games completed the podium in 35:34.7.

In 10km men category, Former world Youth 1,500m champion Lawi Kosgei emerged the winner and he wants to shift from his usual 1,500m to venture in 5,000m.