Little-knowns Chepkemoi, Ng’etich crowned winners of Kisumu

Little-known Maurine Chepkemoi and Silas Mwetich are the newly crowned winners of the 42km race at the 12th edition of the Safaricom Kisumu City Marathon in Kisumu yesterday.

Mwetich who participated in the marathon for the first time braced the scorching sun and tactfully challenged the experts in the men’s 42km race after he clocked 2:16;50 seconds. William Cheboi, who returned 2:16:55, and Abraham Too completing third in 2:17:37 followed him closely.

“I am very pleased to have won this race today. The race was tough due to hot weather but I succeeded. The course was very unpredictable for me since it was my first time here. I will be training for the marathons going forward with the guidance from my manager,” said Mwetich, winner 42km men.

In the women’s category, Chepkemoi, also a fist timer in the marathon clocked 2:35:36 to beat Paulin Mutwa who came in second at 2:41:20 and third placed Sheillah Jepkoech at 2:41:45 on a tough course under hot and humid conditions.

“The competition was firm with a lot of heat from the sun but I thrived. This is my first time here and my first time to win a marathon. I will invest part of the money in my training as I look forward to competing in more marathons next year,” said Chepkemoi, winner 42km women.

Two-time champion Elkana Yegon and Diana Chepkemoi, who also won last year’s race did not show up to defend their tittles.

In the 10km race, Walter Kororia carried the day in the men’s category crossing the finish line in time of 29:32. He was followed closely by Peter Kipkorir in time of 30:21 and Francis Cheruiyot in time of 31:08.

Lewnida Agatha won the 10km women’s category finishing at 39:11 followed by Tanui Miriam Jelagat at 42:43 and Jane Njeri at 44:38.

This year’s race attracted about 500 runners with the first three athletes to cross the line receiving Sh500,000, Sh250,000 and Sh100,000, respectively.

The marathon closed this year’s Safaricom Athletics Series calendar which included; Henry Wanyoike Road Race, Kenya Police and Kenya Prisons Athletics Championships, Kisii Half Marathon, Deaf Half Marathon, Iten Road race and Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Race in Ndalat.