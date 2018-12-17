Twin triple-doubles ‘pretty special’ for LeBron, Lonzo

CHARLOTTE, Sunday @PeopleSport11

A season ago, LeBron James congratulated Lonzo Ball on becoming the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, breaking James’ record. On Saturday, James and Ball set some triple-double history together in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

James (24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) and Ball (16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) became the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did it for the New Jersey Nets on April 7, 2007. And they became the first Lakers teammates to do it since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hung triple-dips on Detroit on Jan. 22, 1982.

“I mean, anytime you can put yourself in the conversation with Laker history and all the guys who came through this franchise, it’s pretty special,” James said. “And tonight is another example of that.”

James celebrated their shared feat on his Instagram account after the game. Ball, who mirrored his game after James as a child, marveled at the transition from watching him from afar to competing alongside him.

“Ever since he got here, it’s been a dream come true for me,” Ball said after his first triple-double of the season and third of his career. “I watched him my whole life — he was my idol growing up. Then we both get a triple-double in the same game. I don’t even know if I dreamed of that before. It was a good day today.”

In becoming just the eighth pair of teammates to accomplish the feat in league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, James edged closer to Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time triple-double chart. – AFP