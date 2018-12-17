Second triumph in three years set bankers for yet another foray

Equity Bank Hawks are the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women league champions after downing Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1 in the best-of-five finals series for their second title.

KPA won Game One, played at Mombasa’s Makande Hall, 67-57 but Hawks overturned the win in Game Two for a 64- 47 score to level the series 1-1.

In a scintillating Game Three encounter, Hawks came from behind to beat the dockers 64-59 and take a 2-1 advantage in to the decisive Game Four.

KPA had led from the match onset and looked poised for a win but the bankers leveled at 47 points in the third period. After assuming the lead at 51 points coach David Maina’s charges ran away with the match for the crucial win.

Hawks went on the offensive from the first whistle of the deciding Game Four scoring back to back points to hold on to the lead and race to a first period 19-6 score. The dockers managed just two baskets with the other two points coming from free throws.

In the second quarter, coach Antony Ojukwu introduced injured Brenda Angeshi who brought injected accuracy in three point throws for the KPA despite a knee injury that saw her miss Game Three.

However, it was not enough as the bankers held on for a second quarter score of 14-11 for the match to head to the breather on a 30-20 score.

Determined to end the series in yesterday’s match, the bankers returned for the second half stronger, dominating in all fronts against a hard fighting KPA for a 29-18 score in the period. KPA were the better side in the final period of the match as they scored 26 points against Equity’s 14 but it was too little too late.

“My players wanted this win and I am happy they all fought for it. Defence cost us a clean 3-0 win but after making amends we were good to go. In Game Three we trailed for the better part of the match but that was due to exhaustion. Despite sustaining injuries on some of our key players they still turned up and handed us the title,” said an elated Maina.

On his part, Ojukwu was full of praise for his charges saying that getting to the finals was no mean feat for a team that has had to make do with an inadequate bench.